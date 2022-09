AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday is World Car Free Day and CapMetro wants you to take part.

According to the United Nations, World Car Free Day encourages drivers to give up their cars for a day.

CapMetro has a Commute Solutions Cost Calculator, so you can figure out how much you would save by taking public transit to work every day.

CapMetro also has a Carbon Savings Calculator to figure out how many pounds of carbon dioxide you can save a week.