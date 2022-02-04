It’s still cold: ATCEMS still worried about hypothermia

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cars are on the road again, the storm itself is behind us, gas stations are back open and people are out and about — but as of Friday night, it’s still freezing.

“It’s certainly cold, and like I said, you know, us Texans, we’re not used to the cold so much,” said Captain Darren Noak with Austin-Travis County EMS. He doesn’t want people to let their guards down.

“We’re experiencing some of the most cold weather we have had all winter here in Austin. So remember to dress appropriately,” he added.

ATCEMS responded to 378 total calls during the this week’s freeze. Hypothermia calls were the most common.

“We can certainly see people experiencing homelessness exposed to cold, people who are working out in the cold, perhaps somebody goes out on a little exercise walk or run, and maybe they’re not dressed appropriately,” said Noak.

Cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness will operate through Saturday.