It’s showtime! Austin home brings Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice’ to life

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Each October, a home in southeast Austin’s McKinney Heights neighborhood transforms into the world of Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice” — but be careful not to say the “B” name three times.

Homeowners Jessica Martinez and Edward Murray first put up the Halloween display in fall 2019, less than a year after moving into their home. It’s since become a destination for trick-or-treaters and Halloween aficionados alike to lean into the holiday festivities.

Martinez says the entire display was created by hand — save for the inflatable sandworm.

This year, Martinez and Murray have collaborated with Scare for a Cure to help raise funds for Austin’s Breast Cancer Resource Center.

