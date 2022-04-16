AUSTIN (KXAN) — Have you seen any snakes lately?

According to experts, this is the time of year snakes are very active in Central Texas and people need to be aware.

Tim Cole, the owner of Austin Reptile Service, says there is a better chance of having a run-in with a snake now that temperatures are a little warmer.

“The main reason is… it is not too hot out and they can’t regulate their body temperature, so they have to rely on the environment,” said Cole. “They also are looking for food because they have spent the winter without eating. Several of the species also do breeding in the spring.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, many of the snakes in our community are non-venomous, but you should always be aware of your surroundings.

“We saw a cottonmouth [snake] out at the state park. We were near the lower falls and just right there, where everybody is, was a cottonmouth” said Patrick O’Reilly who was out for a walk at Pease Park with his son Saturday.

Cole says, no matter the snake, the best thing to do is to leave them alone. If there is a problem with venomous snakes, call an expert to have them removed from your property.

“You always give a second look and say what kind of snake is that,” said O’Reilly.

TPWD says you should find out what hospitals nearby can handle a snake bite victim in case an encounter does happen.

If you are seeing a lot of snakes around your home, you should be looking closely at what might be attracting rodents. Do you have stacks of logs anywhere in your yard? It can be a hiding spot for snakes because rats and mice can make their homes inside.

Austin Reptile Service has a snake identifier on their website in case you run into a snake and need to figure out what type it is.