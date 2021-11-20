‘It’s part of our story:’ Couple gets married at Rolling Stones concert in Austin

Larry Morgia, left, with Ed and Maria Fernandez just before their wedding ceremony inside the Rolling Stones concert (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting to see the Rolling Stones live in 2021 is already pretty sweet, but for a California couple who had their wedding nixed during the pandemic, this concert was more than Mick Jagger.

Ed and Maria Fernandez were slated to get married in Austin in 2020, and then finish out their wedding trip with the Rolling Stones concert at Circuit of the Americas. The pandemic had other plans.

“We’re actually transplants from California so we had decided on doing it all here and then seeing the show and then the pandemic hit,” Ed Fernandez said.

Larry Morgia surprises Ed and Maria Fernandez with the jacket he wore during their wedding ceremony inside the Rolling Stones concert. (KXAN photo)

The concert in 2020 was postponed, their wedding was too. This go-around the Fernandez’ came up with a new plan.

“We just decided to do both at once,” Maria Fernandez laughed.

The California couple tied the knot inside COTA during the Rolling Stones concert in Austin Saturday night, white dress and all. Their officiant, who also travelled from California, even had a handmade bedazzled jacket with rings and the famous Stones tongue on it.

The ceremony was filled with Stones references.

“I’m just more than honored to be a part of their story, making this happen, being here,” Larry Morgia, the officiant said.

A clash of exciting memories, something the newly formed Fernandez family isn’t likely to forget.

“It’s part of our story,'” Maria said. “Music brought us together.”