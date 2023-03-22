AUSTIN (KXAN) — When transportation leaders presented Project Connect to voters, it showed a number of different rail lines which connected large sections of Austin. On Tuesday, the plan, revealed by Austin Transit Partnership, showed five scaled-down options instead.

At a public meeting, where the new scaled-down plans were presented, some people questioned why some areas of Austin would not be serviced in these new plans.

Jane Parker, who lives in south Austin, said she voted in favor of Project Connect, but now she feels left out. The new plans show two options where the light rail line ends at the intersection of Oltorf Street and South Congress Avenue. Another option shows the rail possibly ending near St. Edwards University.

“This is not South Austin, this is mid-city to me,” Parker said about the Oltorf Street stop. “I understand the budget went out of control, but it seems kind of not totally honest.”

In a Twitter post following the public meeting, Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes took a picture of a comment posted on one of the plans. The person who left the comment wrote “Not fair to South Austin”.

“Austinites overwhelmingly support having light rail in the city, unfortunately, what we are seeing is not enough service in south Austin,” said Fuentes.

Fuentes said she would like to see more options like quicker bus pick-up times and easier ways for people to get around the city.

“This is one way we can deliver high-frequency transit here in this city, of course, I would like to see more options for south Austin. I would also like to see what else is on the table,” Fuentes said.

While a mass transit expansion plan has been discussed for decades, Councilmember Chito Vela said you have to start somewhere.

“I support a compact and connected city and there is no way we get there unless we have a spine to our transit system,” Vela said. “So we are finally going to build the spine that we have needed for decades.”

ATP will present the lone plan later this year, but Fuentes said community input in the next few months is important.

“I want to encourage all of my south Austinites to get involved, make your voice is heard and provide comments,” Fuentes said. “We have through May 2 to provide feedback.”

Click here to give input on the proposed plans.