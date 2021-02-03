‘It’s everyone’s fight:’ New mural helps spread message to Austin’s Hispanic population

A new mural with a hand-washing message at the St. John’s Community Center in north Austin. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s a new mural in north Austin emphasizing a message the area has heard continuously throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wash your hands.

Claudia Berenice Garza began painting the mural on Dec. 26, and she finished on Jan. 13. Austin Public Health commissioned the Spanish-language mural at the St. John’s Community Center, located at 7500 Blessing Ave.

The mural reads:

Manos limpias, ¡Austin saludable!

¡La lucha es de todos!

Translated to English, it means “Clean hands, healthy Austin! It’s everyone’s fight.”

Garza said the phrasing with the fight “fit best.”

“Hand washing will always be essential for good health and hygiene and I wanted to focus on that” she said. “In terms of the phrasing, the one that fit best, was that of this being everyone’s fight.”

APH officials say the mural’s message is critical now with COVID-19 surging not just in Austin, but across the country. Officials say the mural will be visible for 3-5 years.

“We are excited to share this mural with the community and we hope that it brings a message of positivity and individuals actions having a ripple effect on the health of our community,” said APH Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard. “We sought out a positive message with a reminder of community and togetherness, even when we cannot be together in person.”