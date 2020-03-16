IT services company closes offices after positive test for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) – SHI International has closed offices in Central Texas until March 26 after a visitor tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson with the information technology services company says the person was at its Austin location on Wednesday, March 11 for a meeting which included a small group.

Everyone at that meeting has been notified and told to self-isolate. The spokesperson says at this point no one is showing symptoms.

The company, which employs 1,200 people in Central Texas, has asked employees to work from home until further notice. SHI is working with the landlord to disinfect offices over the next few days.

“Measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are impacting our world in unprecedented ways and with startling speed. While SHI has always taken pride in our ability to adapt and innovate quickly, this global pandemic has SHI implementing ‘something we’ve never tried before’ on a near-daily basis,” says Thai Lee, SHI President and CEO in a message on the company website. “Enacting new policies and procedures well — at record speed — requires an organization of extremely dedicated professionals who remain committed to helping colleagues, customers and partners overcome the same business, technical and personal hurdles facing us all today.”

All other SHI facilities will remain open including the warehouse and integration centers which will continue to fulfill customer orders.