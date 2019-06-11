IT'S OUT! ACL releases daily lineup; 1-day wristbands will go on sale at noon
AUSTIN (KXAN) — One-day tickets for the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale today starting at noon Tuesday. Two hours before sales start, ACL festival organizers released the daily lineup at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Three-day wristbands for Weekend 1, Oct. 4-6, have already sold out. That's the only weekend Cardi B is performing. In what looks like a possible new addition this year, ACL Festival is allowing music fans to buy resale tickets through a Verified Ticket Exchange portal on TicketMaster.
Three-day wristbands are still available for Weekend 2, Oct. 11-13. That's the only weekend that headliner Robyn is performing.
ACL Festival also teased on Twitter that it had added a bunch of new bands. It asked fans to see if they could notice the differences on the lineup posters.
While they didn't add any new headliners, it does appear they added the following bands:
- Metric
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- Orville Peck
- Wrabel
- The Score
- Bones UK
- Mahalia
- Mallrat
- The Beaches
- The Aquadolls
- Taella
Three-day wristbands start at $260. One-day wristbands start at $105.
