AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two groups have rallies planned at the Texas Capitol this Sunday surrounding the events of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Austin branch of the Israeli-American Council will host a rally from 12 to 3 p.m.

The Palestine Solidarity Committee, a student organization at UT Austin, will host its rally starting at 3 p.m., according to the group’s social media accounts.

As war continues to rage in Israel, the Texas Department of Public Safety said at this time it is not aware of any specific and credible threats to Texas but wants the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the city is on “high alert.”

“We have not received any information to believe that a threat is imminent here in Austin. However, our Austin Police and Homeland Security & Emergency Management departments are on high alert to help prevent and respond to any act of violence that may be attempted,” the mayor said Thursday.

