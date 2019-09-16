Is your child’s car seat installed properly? TxDOT is urging parents to make sure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TXDOT is urging parents to make sure sure they are using and installing child car seats correctly after data shows crashes are the leading cause of death among children.

Representatives are encouraging parents to sign up for TxDOT’s free child car seat check-up at any of their offices as part of their annual “Save Me with a Seat” campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46% of all car seats are misused and child car seats, when used properly, can reduce the risk of fatal injuries by 71% for infants.

There were 23 crashes that resulted in 25 serious injuries and two fatalities for children younger than 8-years-old in the Austin area last year.

To schedule a TXDOT car seat inspection check-up in Austin, contact Traffic Safety Specialist Sue Flores at sue.flores@txdot.gov. The appointment takes about 30 minutes.

You can also visit Save Me with a Seat’s website to find out if your child should be in a rear-facing, forward-facing or booster seat and find more safety tips.