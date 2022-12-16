The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “The End”.

An integral player in Austin pop culture is seemingly quitting Twitter after more than six years.

Evil MoPac has tweeted its way into Austinites’ hearts with snarky comments and overall dialogue on the rapidly changing city — all while keeping its true identity hidden from the public.

But the account made an announcement Thursday night, saying it’s “stepping away for now.”

“This account means a lot to me, just like so many of y’all do,” Evil MoPac wrote.

“But I’m stepping away for now, unwilling to let my creative voice support, even passively via ad $, the horrifying human at the top of this food chain,” the post continued.

This could be a possible dig at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter earlier this year and has been making changes to the social media platform — some of which are unsupported by users.

Since Musk took over, several celebrities quit the platform, including Shonda Rhimes, Whoopi Goldberg, Gigi Hadid and Mick Foley, according to NBC News.

But Evil MoPac offered a shred of hope to those who want to see it continue to post.

“If things change down the road, I’ll be back,” the account said on Thursday.

Even more symbolic — Evil MoPac posted its “taking a break” statement by replying to what appears to be its first tweet on the platform from Feb. 22, 2016.