People try to beat the heat on Friday, July 8, at Barton Creek. (KXAN Photo/Tahera Rahman)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Friday Heat Advisory is expected to be just the beginning of this weekend’s intense temperatures, triggering Austin-Travis County’s heat plan.

Friday’s Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. and is expected to be re-issued or even upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will likely hit 106 degrees, beating current records both days.

In a memorandum last week, the City of Austin’s assistant city manager, Rey Arellano, outlined Austin’s plan for Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings.

In a Heat Advisory, the city focuses on increased monitoring of vulnerable people as well as the general public. The city also shares information through the media and groups that work with vulnerable populations, according to the memo.

In an excessive heat phase, Arellano said the city takes “direct action” to keep vulnerable people healthy and safe, including opening more cooling locations or extending their hours.

According to the memo, the city also has cooling station supply mission ready packages, and shelters that have been reconfigured to keep folks cool in case there’s a power outage.

Arellano said Austin Energy also has crews on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to any outages.

He also said they work with partners, including all city and county departments, as well as CapMetro, American Red Cross and the Austin Disaster Relief Network.

CapMetro Chief Operating Officer Andrew Skabowski said under the city’s heat plan, any bus will take someone to a cooling center, even if they can’t pay for the ride.

“We’re committed to helping customers stay safe during these unsafe weather conditions, and dangerous heat is not safe weather condition,” Skabowski said. “And, so we’re gonna get you there. And if you can’t pay the fare, well, we’re more concerned with getting you safe into a cooling center.”

