AUSTIN (KXAN) – Social media posts and a website claiming Zilker Park and Barton Springs could move into private ownership are causing quite the stir.

Councilmember Paige Ellis says her office has received dozens of emails from constituents over the misinformation regarding management of Zilker Park.

One social media post states that Zilker Park and Barton Springs are being moved into the hands of Live Nation.

“We don’t have a scenario like that in the plan,” said Ricardo Soliz, Division Manager for City of Austin Parks and Recreation Department. “This park will continue to be operated and managed by the parks department.”

On May 22, the final plan for the Zilker Park Vision Plan will be presented in a public meeting to the PARD board.

SaveZilker.org states that management could be given to an umbrella non-profit and away from public input and accountability.

In a statement the person who created the Safe Zilker Park Instagram page tells KXAN:

“The Parks & Recreation Board passed the recommendation that they “cannot support the inclusion of the umbrella non-profit”. We support that conclusion, and hope City Council will too. We are a concerned group of citizens who want to raise awareness around the entire Zilker Vision Plan and give the public the voice they deserve.” -Save Zilker Park Instagram Page

“We are not aware of any non profit that has come forward to let us know that is their interest,” said Soliz.

Soliz said he hopes people will read over the Vision Plan and ask any questions they might have at this month’s PARD public meeting.

The city tells us that there are non profits that raise money for certain facilities like Zilker Botanical Gardens or the Zilker Hillside Theatre , but the Parks and Recreation department will continue to run and operate the park.

“At Zilker at this point the parks and recreation department are the ones that runs and manages and funds the park,” said Soliz.