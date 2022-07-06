COVID-19 cases are rising, but how is that impacting first responders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With COVID-19 cases rising around Central Texas, KXAN wanted to know how it’s impacting our local first responders.

When there’s an emergency, we depend on our first responders, but with COVID-19 cases rising, some departments are seeing a rise in people calling out.

“Our paramedics are part of the community, so we are seeing more cases among our staff also,” said Mike Knipstein, director of Williamson County EMS.

Currently, Williamson County EMS has six people out with COVID-19

“Which represents about 4% of our workforce,” said Knipstein.

With cases on the rise, Knipstein said they have started requiring masks again. The department is also requiring testing.

“We do weekly testing whether you are symptomatic or not,” said Knipstein. “Anytime we have an exposure with one of our paramedics, we ask them to test at the beginning of the shift for the next 10 days.”

KXAN also checked in with Austin Travis County EMS.

“We currently have 10 uniformed personnel that are off,” said Capt. Darren Noak with ATCEMS.

That is out of about 550 uniformed staff positions.

“We are nowhere near the numbers we saw in past history, and we do have in place emergency staffing plans that we did have to go to with the previous cases,” said Noak.

The Austin Fire department says there are currently 25 AFD personnel out with the virus.

The department says it hasn’t impacted their response times. The same number of firefighters will be on duty every shift to fill every seat on every unit.

The Austin Police Department has seen cases on the rise since May. Currently, there are 30 cases of the virus within the department.

In the event of a large outbreak, officers would be shifted from other sectors to cover priority calls.