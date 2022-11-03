AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Surf Lakes Holdings Ltd. turned heads a couple of weeks ago when it announced plans for “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” to be built within a 400-acre community in the Austin area.

The announcement said groundbreaking could happen “as early as mid-2023” but left many big questions unanswered. Executives with Australia-based Surf Lakes declined to comment further and landowners, engineering firms and others believed to be involved aren’t sharing details, either.

Austin Business Journal reached out to multiple sources and dug into public records to shed some additional light on a project that, if realized, could further transform a part of the region already poised for extensive change. Because Surf Lakes declined to comment, it’s impossible to get a completely accurate idea of what will be constructed.