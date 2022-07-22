AUSTIN (KXAN)– On Friday, a celebration marked the grand opening of WITHIN Psychedelic Treatment Center.

Its leaders call it Texas’ first ceremonial psychedelic treatment center, which started seeing patients in May.

The center uses Ketamine for its therapy.

“We do intramuscular injection, they’ll get the injection and they have music running, a kind of orchestrated playlist suited for them. Eye shades go on and they go on the journey,” explained Dr. Eric Miller, medical director of the center.

He said a staff member guides the patient; talking through questions beforehand, making sure the drug is administered safely, then talking about their experience afterward– a sort of drug and therapy session.

“They might say something and the guide’s there to write it down and keep track of… they might see an animal, they might see something, and it might be important,” Miller explained. “But for the most part, it’s really an internal, on-your-own journey.”

WITHIN treats treats people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions, and those battling depression, anxiety, traumas, PTSD, chronic pain or navigating life transitions.

Late last year, The University of Texas at Austin launched its Center for Psychedelic Research and Therapy, starting with research on veterans with PTSD, adults with prolonged grief disorder or depression and those who have experienced childhood trauma.

This is WITHIN’s first center but leaders said they have plans to open in three more states by the end of 2023.