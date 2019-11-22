IRS seeking to fill 2,100 jobs in Austin

FILE – In this photo March 22, 2013, file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building in Washington. There’s plenty that won’t get done if thousands of federal employees are barred from working until dysfunctional Washington agrees on a plan to restore funding. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Need a job? The Internal Revenue Service might be able to help.

The IRS is looking to fill over 2,100 positions in Austin for clerks, data entry clerks and tax examining technicians.

The first step is to create a profile on their site, usajobs.gov. Next, you can visit the IRS page and look for the job announcement number.

According to the listing, full time positions work 40 hours per week, while part-time positions work a range from 16-32 hours weekly and might include weekends.

Temporary employees can work a few weeks to a few months in a year. Seasonal positions are scheduled to work a minimum of three months and are able to return year to year. New positions are posted to USAJOBs periodically.

The positions available are:

Tax Examining Technicians: Provide assistance to taxpayer questions, research tax data. Applications will be accepted until March 23, 2020. Starting pay ranges from $14.76 – $16.52 per hour. Announcement number: 20CW1-WIX0035-0592-05-JD.

Data Transcribers (Data Entry Clerk): Review documents and route correspondence for processing. They interpret taxpayer’s intent from data available and complete documents in required formats, prepare documents for scanning and perform original entry and data validation functions. Applications will be accepted until April 9, 2020. Starting pay ranges from $12.05 – $14.76. Announcement number: 20CW6-WIX0010-0356-2T4-CS.

Clerks: Maintain records, handle incoming and outgoing mail, maintain tracking records and logs, locate and file records and other clerical duties. Applications are accepted until April 9, 2020. Starting pay ranges from $12.05 – $14.76. Announcement number: 20CW6-WIX0009-0300-2T4-CS.

Day and night shifts are available. Any questions about the application can contact the IRS Austin Recruitment Team by emailing WI.Austin.SP.Hiring@irs.gov.