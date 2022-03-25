AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of people will end the week with new jobs at the Internal Revenue Service thanks to a two-day, in-person hiring event at the agency’s Austin headquarters.

The IRS has 1,000 positions to fill in Austin and an additional 4,000 to fill in Ogden, Texas and Kansas City, Missouri. The opening includes full- and part-time positions and is part of a nationwide effort by the IRS to hire 10,000 workers nationwide.

Christine Armstrong, director of talent acquisition, wants applicants to know the IRS wants to give them a career for life.

“We’re really looking for almost anybody and everybody,” Armstrong said. “A bit of work experience is great, but you absolutely do not need to have any tax experience at all.”

The only requirement for clerks is a GED or high school diploma, and all applicants must bring two forms of identification. Other openings, such as tax examiners, have greater requirements.

Language and disability are also not barriers to employment with the IRS. Interpreters are available at the job fair and for employees.

One applicant, Anthony Lewis, came to Friday’s event eager for career improvement. He currently works at a car rental service as a management trainee.

“I always heard good things about the benefits, and that there’s a lot of room to grow. I know that I have the potential to keep growing,” Lewis said.

Inside the IRS’ building, staff have set up multiple stations to create a “pipeline operation” for the process. When Lewis or another applicant enters, they speak with a HR representative about available positions and hours, and their ID is checked. From there, they then move around the large room; next to check their qualifications, then a brief interview, a background check and fingerprinting. Once through the pipeline, they receive the job offer.

“We recently got direct hire authority, which allows us to have events like this. We can bring people in, look at their resume, check qualifications and do the job offer on the spot,” Armstrong said.

The job fair’s setup is similar to how the IRS processes tax returns: Clerks open the mail, load hundreds of filings into “batch carts”, and then move those carts to different tax examiners. This process allows the examiners to focus on their assigned task, creating another pipeline to processing filings.

“We absolutely have a ton of work to do, and that’s why we’re hiring all these folks to come in and help us get through it,” Armstrong said.

“258 applicants came [Thursday], and almost all of them got jobs,” said Kevin Morehead, wage and investments operations support director. “We had to turn some people away, because they lacked ID, and one applicant still had two years until they graduate high school.”

Debra Hagen left the event after 30 minutes with a new part-time clerk job. She came to the event because of a friend who worked part-time after retirement.

“This was probably the best job interview experience I’ve ever had,” Hagan said. “The people here today are from all parts of the United States. That’s Austin right now. The staff here were all very encouraging.”

Hagen and others will start their first days of work around 30-40 days after hiring. The delay is in place to allow new workers to submit two week notices, plan for child care and otherwise prepare for the job.

Clerks start at $15 per hour, but some will qualify for $17.31 per hour. New hires also get federal benefits, 104 hours of leave annually and eventually retirement.

Morehead noted these jobs can transfer to IRS offices in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico.

Friday’s event ends at 7 p.m. The IRS will hold a virtual hiring event on March 30. After that, any remaining openings will be on USAJOBS and the IRS Careers website.