AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple agencies are investigating after an inmate at the Travis County Correctional Complex died Wednesday.

According to an announcement from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Rene Ruiz, 41, said he was not feeling well. Ruiz was checked out by the office’s medical team and Austin-Travis County EMS, according to TCSO. He was taken to a hospital at 3:43 p.m. where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m.

Ruiz was from Austin. He was booked into custody Saturday, May 28. He was charged with violating parole.

The Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, as well as the Round Rock Police Department and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating Ruiz’s death. According to TCSO, that is customary if anyone dies in custody.

An autopsy was done Thursday. The final report is pending.