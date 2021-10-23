Investigation underway after anti-Semitic, racist words and symbols painted on Anderson High parking spots

An investigation is underway after anti-Semitic, racist symbols and words were painted on parking spots at Anderson High School. (Courtesy: Ford McCracken)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local synagogue is hosting an event Saturday to address a recent incident at Anderson High School, where offensive, racist words and symbols were painted across several student parking spots.

Congregation Agudas Achim is hosting the gathering on Saturday, in the wake of the graffiti at Anderson.

In a letter sent to parents, Principal Sammi Harrison said the graffiti was painted on five student parking spots and a storage shed. The graffiti pictured depicted anti-Semitic symbols, racist words and offensive imagery.

“AISD maintenance and our custodians responded quickly to remove the markings,” Harrison said in the letter. “AISD police and Anderson administration continue working to identify the individuals involved.”

Congregation Agudas Achim said it would host high school students to join the congregation at 12 p.m. for a “supportive, uplifting presence together.” Discussion would follow the lunch.

“I think the Anderson community has felt this shock beyond just the students,” said student Ford McCracken. “We have a large Jewish population in the neighborhood and to see something this obscene plastered on school property is shocking and insulting. After an act of vandalism similar to this has now happened for the 4th year in a row at Anderson, I encourage the school to implement better security measures in the tennis court/parking lot area.”

“These acts of hate will not be tolerated,” Harrison said.

AISD said all markings have been covered.

Austin police are investigating.