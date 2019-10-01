International Walk to School Day promotes safety around schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kids, parents and teachers around Austin will walk to school Wednesday with thousands of schools across the world.

International Walk to School Day is a one-day event when school communities walk and bike to school on the same day. The event spans across 40 countries to promote walking, teach pedestrian safety tips and encourage everyone to be safe on the road.

Dell Children’s Safe Kids Austin coalition and the City of Austin’s Safe Routes to School program are partnering with Austin’s Summitt Elementary this year.

In 2018, the City of Austin reported 33 traffic fatalities involving a pedestrian or bicyclist.