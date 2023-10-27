AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Board of Realtors said Thursday international buyers remain interested in investing in the Central Texas housing market.

The Central Texas International Homebuyers report from ABoR said international buyers purchased $609 million in residential real estate between April 2022 through March 2023. That is similar to the level seen in the same period in 2021-22 ($613 million).

“The Central Texas region continues to be a magnet for international homebuyers and investors,” Ashley Jackson, 2023 ABoR president, told KXAN in a statement. “One in six new Austin-area residents come from abroad, which is a testament to our business-friendly environment, thriving entrepreneurial spirit and the incredible quality of life Austin provides.”

Both amounts represent 3% of the total sales dollar volume in the Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown Metropolitan Statistical Area, the report said.

The top five countries of origin for the 2022-23 report were:

India (21%) Mexico (17%) China (6%) Brazil (6%) Canada (5%)

The report comes a week after ABoR said the housing inventory in the Austin-Round Rock MSA reached four months of inventory — the highest level in more than eight years.

To read more of the Central Texas International Homebuyers report click here.