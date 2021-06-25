Interactive art experience unveiled at Lakeshore Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re heading out to the Butler Hike and Bike Trail on Friday, you may see some new interactive art.

The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center held a contest called “Fortlandia” that had architects submit art installation ideas.

Mark Odom’s submission was picked. He said the design was derived from the game “pickup sticks.”

The layered materials are meant to create multiple unique ways for people to tunnel, crawl and discover the space around them.

“It’s just a very different experience. I think and you can see it and experience it from all different vantage points,” he said.

You can check out Odom’s art at Lakeshore Park.

That’s on the section of the trail along the southside, between Interstate 35 and South Pleasant Valley Road. It’ll be there for about nine months.