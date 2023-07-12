AUSTIN (KXAN) — Neighbors who live in northeast Austin are at higher risk for hospitalization and early death.

That’s according to Integral Care and its partners. It’s why in it worked for nearly a decade to open a new healthcare facility in a location right off I-35.

It’s about equity and access for the group and its partners.

Patients will have access to primary and mental health care, counseling and wellness programs, a pharmacy and other referral resources. This is all available to community members without insurance or who may be considered low-income.

The money that pays for this comes from state grants, and millions of dollars invested by the City of Austin and Travis County, according to Integral Care.

There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility Wednesday.

Integral Care ribbon cutting, Northeast Austin facility. (KXAN photos/Jala Washington).

This story will be updated by Multicultural Reporter Jala Washington.