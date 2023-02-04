AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Austinites whose power has remained off for longer than 24 hours could lose hundreds of dollars of food. So, will home insurance cover these losses?

Power outages were rampant in Austin and Travis County throughout the ice storm. As of Friday afternoon, there were over 100,000 customers still without power.

If an outage lasts longer than four hours, the United States Department of Agriculture recommends throwing out all perishable foods in the refrigerator. The USDA said items kept in the freezer can stay safe for up to 24 hours.

The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) said that homeowners and renters may be entitled to up to $500 for spoiled food after the power fails in certain circumstances – usually in events outside of a person’s control, like this freeze. It advises that homeowners and renters will sometimes not have to pay a deductible to get the money.

TDI said when power fails to take photos of the spoiled product to submit to an insurance agent. After snapping the photos, clean any food spillage out of the refrigerator to prevent damage.