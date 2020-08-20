‘Institutionally racist and violent culture’: Family of man shot by police files lawsuit against the City of Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a man who was shot and killed by police officers in 2018 is suing the City of Austin exactly two years and a day later. The lawsuit says the Austin Police Department fosters “an institutionally racist and violent culture that directly led to [officers’] unjustified killing.”

21-year-old Aquantis Griffin died in August 2018 after police say he ran toward officers with a gun near East 6th and Trinity Streets in downtown. When officers told him to drop the gun, police say Griffin pointed it at them.

Griffin was shot a total of 30 times by eight Austin police officers, the lawsuit says. It claims the deadly use of force was not warranted, and that Griffin did not point his gun at officers.

The lawsuit alleges officers on scene that night shouted confusing commands at Griffin and were unorganized.

“The officers began firing at [Griffin] no more than three seconds after they first began chaotically shouting various commands,” the lawsuit stated. “There was no coordination among officers as to who should issue the commands, what the commands should be, how to determine a threat existed, or what tactics to employ if they perceived a threat.”

The lawsuit also says officers opened fire on Griffin before he had any time to comply with the commands to drop his gun or get on the ground.

It goes on to say that even when Griffin was clearly wounded, lying face down on the ground, officers still “continued to shoot approximately 40 more times hitting him at least 25 more times.” The lawsuit says this was a violation of Griffin’s civil rights.

Finally, the lawsuit alleges that APD allows for racial biases and a “violent culture.” It cites a 2016 report from the Center for Policing Equity that found Austin police used more violence in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

“The study adjusted for crime and poverty variables and found that Austin police officers’ use of force in those communities was disproportionate and unjustified,” the lawsuit said.

Griffin’s family seeks compensation for damages, including funeral expenses for Griffin and mental anguish brought on by his death, and attorney’s fees.

The City of Austin says it’s aware of the lawsuit and will respond appropriately. KXAN has also reached out to the family’s attorney and hasn’t heard back yet.