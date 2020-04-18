Inspirational educators named Austin ISD’s Teachers of the Year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four outstanding teachers have been recognized as Austin ISDs teachers of the year.

Superintendent Paul Cruz surprised the winners during a virtual faculty meeting on Zoom on Friday afternoon.

“This semester has been a difficult one, and it has given our teachers and students a chance to demonstrate their genius in different ways,” Cruz said.

Excellence in leadership and teaching were factors considered as part of the Texas Teacher of the Year Program.

Area 1 Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Kindergarten teacher Sandy Chilton ensures parents are involved in their child’s learning (Picture: Austin ISD)

Sandy Chilton, a kindergarten teacher at Uphaus Early Childhood Center, was one of the four award winners.

Chilton is proud of her help in cultivating a strong connection between students’ families and the school. She advocates for young children in her community and across the country, and provides hands-on experiences for teachers to design and practice new strategies for their students.

“Parents are my partners in the effort to promote their child’s academic success, and I find they want to be engaged in their child’s learning,” she said. “Parents bring their own talents and skills that help our classroom community learn.”

Area 2 Elementary School Teacher of the Year

Emily Galindo Placette has helped donations roll in for her school (Picture: Austin ISD)

Emily Galindo Placette is a bilingual kindergarten teacher at Wooten Elementary School.

Placette works to lessen the achievement gap for students with low socio-economic backgrounds through advocacy. Since 2017, she has utilized DonorsChoose to raise more than $17,000 to pay for books, technology devices and more.

“These additional resources have assisted me and my colleagues in delivering quality, differentiated instruction to meet each student’s individual needs,” she said.

Middle School Teacher of the Year

Liliana Barrientos is proud of the bonds she forms with students (Picture: Austin ISD)

Liliana Barrientos teaches seventh graders at Mendez Middle School. She is an ELA teacher.

During her time at Mendez, Barrientos has overseen the implementation of research-based instructional practices in all classrooms. Austin ISD says she has a long record of building trust and transformative relationships with students.

“I have seen introverted kids transform into social butterflies,” she said. “I have witnessed struggling readers own the basketball court. I have heard a student with dyslexia play the guitar, and I have helped a reluctant writer find their voice.”

High School Teacher of the Year

Armin Salek is in charge of an innovative law program at Akins High School (Picture: Austin ISD)

Akins High School teacher Armin Salek was named High School Teacher of the Year.

A former lawyer who transitioned to education and now teaches law, Salek has created an innovative legal curriculum at Akins and established Eagle Aid, the first high school legal aid clinic in the country where students gain experience and feel empowered to help others.

“When students leave my internship, they leave as members of the board of directors of an established nonprofit, student attorneys in the only high school legal aid clinic in the country, mock trial champions, and the beneficiaries of a robust legal curriculum that introduces South Austin students to what most attorneys do not learn until their mid-twenties,” he said.