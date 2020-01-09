Inside Austin’s coolest office: Tech hub of H-E-B, Favor pays homage to Texas roots

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — H-E-B and Favor’s new Eastside Tech Hub isn’t your typical technology office. That was intentional.
Instead of offering free dry cleaning or chair massages like some tech giants, leaders at H-E-B and Favor wanted to create a space that paid homage to the grocery chain’s rich history and tied the two companies together by their common thread: their origin in Texas.
The 81,000-square-foot office — which brought H-E-B’s Austin digital team and the headquarters of delivery app Favor together under one roof — opened in June in a renovated and modernized former recycling center at 2498 E. Sixth St. in trendy East Austin. The center opened with 400 employees but has room for double that number.