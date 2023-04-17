TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an inmate died in-custody while in the Travis County Jail Sunday, according to a news release from TCSO.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 27-year-old Timothy Roberts, of Austin, was brought into the Travis County Jail Central Booking Facility without incident and was charged with a parole violation, TCSO said.

According to the release, Roberts became unresponsive during the booking process. TCSO staff immediately began CPR and the Austin-Travis County EMS medics took over when they arrived on the scene.

Roberts was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m., TCSO said.

The incident remained under investigation by TCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, the release said.

TCSO said an autopsy was conducted Monday, and the final report was pending.