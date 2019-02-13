Inmate, 40, dies at Travis County jail during medical treatment

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KXAN File Photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An inmate died Monday at the Travis County Correctional Complex. Round Rock police are among the agencies investigating his death though Travis County authorities believe he died of natural causes.

Steve Estevan Guajardo, 40, was receiving treatment at the correctional complex clinic when he became unresponsive.

"Staff initiated CPR immediately and called EMS, who responded and continued efforts, which were ultimately unsuccessful," a spokesman with the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

Guajardo was pronounced dead at 4:42 p.m. Monday. An autopsy was conducted Tuesday and the final report is pending toxicology results.

The Round Rock Police Department, as well as Internal Affairs and the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the death, a job typically done by the Texas Rangers.

"Since Travis County is an urban area with ample resources, the Round Rock Police Department and Chief Allen Banks graciously agreed to independently investigate TCSO death in-custody cases so the Texas Rangers may better serve other areas," officials said.

Guajardo was in jail since Jan. 3 on a charge of injury to a child, elderly individual or disabled individual.