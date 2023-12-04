AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Moontower Just for Laughs Comedy festival announced its initial lineup of performers from a list of over 100 comedians that will take over Austin for two weeks next spring.

Some well-known acts will hit stages in Austin next April and will include the likes of Andrew Schulz with his “The Life Tour,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey with their podcast “Office Ladies,” a Q&A with Alan Ruck following a screening of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” and many more.

Moontower Comedy said in a release it anticipates the 2024 Just For Laughs festival will be its biggest yet. Festival dates are April 10-21, 2024.

Shane Gillis, who recently released his first Netflix special, will kick off the first weekend of the festival at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on April 13.

Then, on April 14, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who co-starred in “The Office” as Pam Beesly and Angela Martin, will be at ACL Live with their hit podcast “Office Ladies,” where they discuss each of the shows’ episodes scene-by-scene.

Andrew Schulz, a stand-up comedian and podcaster known for his role in MTV’s “Guy Code,” is returning to Austin with his new show “The Life Tour” at the Moody Center on April 19. Schulz’s most recent comedy special “Infamous,” was filmed at the Paramount Theatre and has over 18 million views on YouTube.

Other big names coming to Austin include Amy Sedaris, Ari Shaffir, Kathy Griffin, Frankie Quiñones, Alan Ruck, Nicole Byer, a reunion of the cast of “The State,” and more.

More acts are expected to be announced.

Lineup art for Moontower Just For Laughs Comedy Festival’s 2024 initial lineup (Courtesy: Moontower Just For Laughs)

Moontower Just For Laughs Austin comedy festival badges are on sale now and available for purchase at online. Badge holder presale for headliner ticket access began Monday, December 4 and will run through Wednesday, December 6 with all headliner tickets going on sale Friday, December 8 at 12 p.m. CST.

You can also purchase badges at the Paramount Theatre box office or by calling 512-474-1221.

Andrew Schulz’s one-day pre-sale is next Tuesday, December 5th only, with public tickets on sale as of Wednesday, December 6th.