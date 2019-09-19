Motorcyclist who died after falling off US 290 flyover identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after falling off the westbound U.S. Highway 290 to U.S. Highway 183 flyover after a crash last Wednesday.

Joe H. Ogg, 41, was riding his motorcycle when he lost control on the curve and hit the guide wall of the flyover. Ogg went over the wall and fell into the westbound lanes of U.S. 290 below. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin police say this is the 58th fatal traffic crash of 2019 in which 60 people have died. This time last year there were 50 fatal traffic crashes with 51 fatalities.

