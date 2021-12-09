Indy Colts owner Jim Irsay sharing pop culture pieces with Austin

Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay will bring pop culture, sports and historic relics from his personal collection to Austin on Dec. 9. (Courtesy: The Indianapolis Colts)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From Muhammad Ali’s fight shoes worn from The Thrilla in Manila to Ringo Starr’s Beatles drum kit used on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” American history and popular culture relics will be on display in downtown Austin Thursday night.

The memorabilia items come as part of Indianapolis Colts’ owner and CEO Jim Irsay’s personal collection that comprises items across genres, from music and pop culture to sports and American history.

The private event will showcase the following artifacts, among others:

John Lennon’s sunglasses, bust

Jerry Garcia’s 1979 Doug Irwin “Tiger” guitar

Prince’s yellow cloud guitar

Muhammad Ali’s worn fight shoes, The Thrilla in Manila

Original manuscript of Alcoholic Anonymous’ “Big Book”

Letters signed by former U.S. Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln

Alongside the relics, the event will also feature music from The Jim Irsay Band with Mike Wanchic (John Mellencamp) on guitar; Mike Mills (R.E.M.) on bass; Tom Bukovac on guitar; Kenny Wayne Shepherd on blues guitar; Kenny Aronoff (Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones) on drums and Austin-based Michael Ramos (John Mellencamp, Los Lonely Boys) on keys.

Austin is the latest stop for Irsay’s collection. He recently displayed items while previewing exhibits in Nashville and Washington, D.C. Irsay is shopping locations for a permanent museum site to display his collection.