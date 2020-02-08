Independent crown lights up for the first time in downtown Austin

The Independent tower lights up for the first time in downtown Austin Feb. 7, 2020 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s tallest building is shining a little brighter Friday night. The Independent, the city’s tallest skyscraper, lit up its crown for the first time.

The Independent, located at 301 W. Ave., is 58 stories, or 685 feet tall, just a few feet taller than the Austonian.

The LED lights were installed by a local company, Ion Art, which said in an Instagram post Jan. 15 it wanted to thank the developers for “entrusting us with this ‘tall’ order.” It’s the same kind of system the Empire State Building added to its top in 2012.

Austinites will be able to see the Independent’s crown glowing every night from dusk until dawn.

Last year in March after the tower was completed, people started a social media campaign calling for the Independent to “Fix The Crown,” calling it “unfinished and a stunning disappointment.”