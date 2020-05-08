Independent arbitrator rules that former APD officers who were fired after excessive force case be reinstated

Austin Police Officers Robert Pfaff and Donald Petraitis were found not guilty on excessive force charges in December 2018. But, in a unanimous vote Oct. 3, 2019, the city council agreed to pay the victim in the case $75,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit against the city and the officers.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lawyers for two former APD officers, who were indefinitely suspended after a 2018 excessive force case, released a statement Friday that an independent arbitrator ruled the officers must be reinstated.

In December of 2018, Robert Pfaff and Donald Petraitis were on trial for allegations that they used excessive force in an incident when they tasered Quentin Perkins, a witness to a shooting they were responding to. The men were cleared of all five charges, including assault, perjury and tampering with government records.

In spite of this, APD ultimately decided that the officers’ use of a taser was “inappropriate, unecessary, objectively unreasonable and a violation of department policy,” leading to their indefinite suspension.

The legal teams for the two officers released a statement Friday sharing the ruling done by an independent arbitrator on the firing.

“In concluding his fifty-page decision, the arbitrator ruled APD must not only reinstate both officers to their previous positions with full back pay and benefits, but must expunge this entire matter from their personnel files,” the legal teams for officers Plaff and Petraitis wrote in their statement.

The state’s largest law enforcement union, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT), is celebrating this ruling as a “monumental legal victory.”

“Thank goodness this case was not left in the hands of ax-grinding politicos like the District Attorney, the Mayor, and the Police Chief,” said Charlie Wilkison, executive director of CLEAT. “This case is an example of the whimsical winds that blow from those hell bent on molding police departments into their own political machinery.”

Wilkison states that this most recent ruling proves that there was no case against the officers other than by those with a political agenda.

In February, Austin Police Department released the body camera footage at the center of the case.

Pfaff and Petraitis can be seen in the body camera footage. They were responding to a shooting where they found a large group of potential witnesses and told them to all get on the ground. In the video, Quentin Perkins can clearly be seen on his knees with his hands up, like everyone else. The video shows him in that position for several seconds before Pfaff is seen using a stun gun on him.

In a city memo, Chief Manley said before the officers knew there was body camera footage of what happened, they both lied. The memo reports the officers said Perkins, who could have been a shooting suspect, was on his feet with his hands down, trying to move away from them. The video shows that wasn’t the case.

Following the arbitrator’s ruling, officers Pfaff and Petraitis’ legal teams made a statement concerning the body cam footage.

“We’ll echo what we said in 2018, which is that we sincerely hope this entire unfortunate event has taught important lessons to police and prosecuting agencies regarding the error of assuming body-worn camera footage tells a complete story,” said the lawyers for officers Pfaff and Petraitis.

A spokesperson with the City of Austin released a statement on the arbitrator’s ruling calling for the reinstatement of officers Pfaff and Petraitis.

“We are surprised and very disappointed by this ruling. We maintain that the officers’ actions do not meet the high standards we expect from our police force. We will continue to examine our policies and procedures to ensure they are consistent with what the community expects and deserves from its law enforcement personnel.”