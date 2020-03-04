Indeed asks all employees to work from home, halt business travel due to coronavirus

A local woman says she applied to a city government job on Indeed but it turned out to be fake.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Indeed has asked all its employees — including more than 1,600 in Austin — to work from home and is halting all business travel in response to coronavirus concerns.

“Our goal is to minimize the risk to employees and help to lower the probability of the spread of the virus to you, your families and the communities where we operate,” Indeed posted in a message on its website Tuesday.

The job-search company said none of its employees have confirmed coronavirus cases.

Indeed said it would cancel business travel and Indeed-hosted events in the near-term.

Indeed said “We are well equipped to continuously serve our job seekers and our clients in a remote work environment.”

In 2018, Indeed had more than 1,600 employees in Austin and announced it planned to create more than 3,000 jobs over several years. It has a number of offices in the Austin area, including one downtown, and one near the Domain.