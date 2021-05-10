In-person, virtual options to comment on TxDOT I-35 project start Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation says there is an in-person option to go with a virtual public hearing for folks to chime in about proposed improvements to Interstate 35 from Round Rock to northwest Austin.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, people can go to the TxDOT Austin offices at 7901 N. I-35 and give input on the I-35 Capital Express North project, a $400 million project aimed to improve the freeway from State Highway 45 North in Round Rock to U.S. Highway 290 East. Those who want to leave a comment at the office must call 512-522-6949 to set up an appointment, TxDOT said.

The project includes reconstructing six bridges, building a “diverging diamond” intersection at Wells Branch Parkway, improving bike and walking paths and other safety and mobility improvements.

A virtual public hearing is available starting Monday on the project’s website. It’ll be there for the public to comment on for a month, and comments on the project must be received by June 10 to be considered on the record. There are four ways to leave comments on the project: