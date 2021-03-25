IN-DEPTH: March 25 lives up to ‘jinx,’ brings golf ball-sized hail to Austin overnight

March 25 hail courtesy Hannah Weaver

Quarter- and golf ball-sized hail hit at Dell Children’s Medical Center in east Austin on March 25, 2021. (Courtesy: Hannah Weaver)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — March 25 is a day that Austin meteorologists circle every year. For some reason, the three costliest, most damaging hail storms in the city’s history have all occurred on the same day — March 25 — but on three different years.

  • March 25, 1993: 2-inch diameter hail (egg-sized) in north and west Austin caused $125 million in damage
  • March 25, 2005: 1-2-inch diameter hail (quarter- to egg-sized) across much of the city caused $100 million in damage
  • March 25, 2009: 1.75-inch diameter hail (golf ball-sized) during the evening rush hour caused Austin’s costliest hail storm in history at $160 million in damage.

After people wake up and assess their cars and homes, maybe 2021 will be added to that list. We saw dime- and nickel-sized hail across much of the area with plenty of evidence of quarter-sized and even golf ball-sized hail in parts of Austin.

A 65 mph updraft wind speed is needed to form golf ball-sized hail.

A look back at the storm on March 25, 2009

