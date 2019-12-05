IN DEPTH: Impact of Austin Fire Department’s 2013 hiring freeze still felt today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council could vote today to stop the Austin Police Department from hiring new police officers. Council members want to freeze cadet classes while an audit looks into allegations of racism and homophobia among Austin Police leaders.

RELATED: Council resolution could put Austin Police cadet classes on pause

The last time city leaders put a hold on hiring was six years ago at the Austin Fire Department after the Justice Department found the hiring practices at the fire department were discriminatory.

“We didn’t do any cadet classes and because of that we accumulated around 200 vacancies,” Assistant Chief Aaron Woolverton said.

The freeze lasted 18 months and put a strain on firefighters having to work extra shifts, which created staffing, overtime and coverage problems.

“No way around the math — if you don’t hire for two years and you get 200 vacancies and you continue to attrit people out, you’re going to lose experience,” Woolverton said.

RELATED: Austin Fire Dept. burns overtime as new hires head to academy

Austin Fire Association President Bob Nicks said the department spent well over its annual overtime budget.

“It cost us tens of millions of dollars to the citizens of Austin in overtime costs to try to fill those fire trucks because we didn’t have people coming in to fill them,” Nicks said.

Nicks believes the staffing issues multiplied the problems.

“There was a significant loss of experience because as people left they didn’t transport that knowledge over to these new people coming in,” he said. “Some of the greatest training you get is the training that’s passed on from somebody whose been on the job for 20 to 30 years, and some of our firefighters have not had that experience as they have had in the past.”

IN DEPTH: Austin Fire Dept. to hold new cadet academies

Nicks said another issue was the amount of stress on firefighters.

“It creates a lot of stress when you’re having to work all these extra hours and somebody on the outside may go, ‘These firefighters and police officers are getting overtime,’ but there is a point you reach where there is no amount of money you can pay to work that extra hour and it’s hard to even find people to come in,” Nicks said.

“I believe you’ll see the same thing occurring in the police department where their anxiety levels and their stress levels will be up, their issues at home will be more exasperated it’s just you can’t work that many hours and not have a stressor on your life.”

For Woolverton, it was a different experience.

“We seemed to have a happy workforce that was happy with the amount of overtime they were getting,” he said.

MORE: Austin Fire Department openings to reach historic highs

Depending on what council votes Thursday it could put a halt on the city’s police cadet classes, delay hires and essentially freeze the process. Nicks believes that could create similar issues the fire department experienced a couple of years ago.

“I think at the very least it’s going to create tremendous stress on the officers, take away money from very needed programs in the city especially with revenue caps coming on next year, and the experience loss I believe suffers from having that gap is incalculable,” Nicks said.

However, Nicks is hopeful and believes no matter what the city council decides, the city’s police department will step up to the plate.

“I think the great news for fire and I think the police will be the same way is that they’re going to step up and you’re not going to see a difference,” he said. They might be stressed at home, they might be stressed on the job, they might be overworked but that’s what we do; we’ll stress up and do the best we can as graceful as we can and I think the citizens can rest assured that will happen.”

At present, the fire department has 90 vacancies with a cadet class in the process of graduating in March that fire officials believe will fill around 40 of those available positions.