IN-DEPTH: TxDOT’s liquid ‘solution’ to icy roads

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Department of Transportation crews have been working overnight the last two days to pre-treat roads ahead of Wednesday night’s icy weather conditions.

TxDOT crews treat roads using a liquid anti-icing solution — a brine made in Austin using sodium chloride and water.

Once crews spray the liquid on to the road, it sticks to the pavement to create a layer of protection to help melt ice. TxDOT officials said it’s a natural solution, and it’s only used when needed.

Officials add the liquid is used too infrequently to have any long-term negative effects.

TxDOT officials said they target bridges, overpasses and flyovers as those areas are likely where ice will form first.

Crews spent Wednesday night treating the following roads:

Interstate 35

U.S. Highway 183

U.S. Highway 290

MoPac Expressway (Loop 1)

State Highway 45

State Highway 130

State Highway 71

Loop 360

Parts of roads west of Austin

Officials at TxDOT said they’ll continue to keep an eye on the weather and will retreat the roads as necessary.

City of Austin Public Works crews are on standby. Trucks are ready to go and equipped with spreader boxes to distribute dolomite, a material made from crushed limestone that is spread on slick roads for traction purposes.

Dolomite is not used to “de-ice” roadways in advance. It’s used once the roads have become iced over, according to Public Works.

Officials said they will work closely with Austin 311 to monitor and treat the roads as needed.

The City of Austin has been using dolomite for at least three decades.

School Commute

Another concern are school buses on the roads. KXAN reached out to Austin ISD to learn about its latest plans. Officials said they’re continuing to assess the situation.

“We know there’s a cold snap coming and at this point, it doesn’t look like there’s going to be much impact on our school day but we are continuing to monitor that,” Cristina Nguyen, the district’s senior communications specialist, said Wednesday.