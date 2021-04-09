In-Depth: A look back on Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s visit to Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly three decades ago, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stepped foot on Texas soil, making the queen the first British monarch to visit the Lone Star State.

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, we dug into our archive to find footage of him and Queen Elizabeth visiting Austin and other cities in May 1991.

The royal couple spent three days in Texas and made stops in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Houston.

Prince Philip toured Austin’s Sematech plant. At the Capitol, Queen Elizabeth was gifted with a Texas flag, a book about the Capitol’s history and, of course, cowboy boots.

Queen Elizabeth visits Austin, Texas in May 1991 (KXAN Archive Footage)

Queen Elizabeth visits Austin, Texas in May 1991 (KXAN Archive Footage)

The pair closed out their Texas tour with a dinner at the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the Associated Press reports.