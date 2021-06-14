In-custody 16-year-old escapes from Dell Children’s Medical Center

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department is looking for a 16-year-old boy who escaped custody Monday while undergoing treatment at Dell Children’s Medical Center, according to a release from the department.

Erik Robinson, from Corpus Christi, escaped custody around 6:40 p.m. while he was outside for supervised recreation at the hospital at 4900 Mueller Boulevard, the release says.

Robinson is described by authorities as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes. He is 5’8″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. He has scars on his right wrist, his left hand, both knees, and his back. He was last seen wearing a gray Adidas sweat shirt and gray sweat pants, the release says.

Residents in the area near Dell Children’s Medical Center and in Corpus Christi should be aware of their surroundings. If you see Robinson, authorities ask that you call 911, but not engage him.

TJJD says it typically does not reveal the identities of youth, but in situations such as an escape the agency does so to help ensure public safety and the safety of the youth.