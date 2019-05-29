In court, opponents to pipeline through Hays county call for more oversight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The view of the area referred to as Six Creeks in Kyle and Hays County where local leaders say the Permian Highway Pipeline would pass through. ( KXAN Photo/ Gary Cooper).

The view of the area referred to as Six Creeks in Kyle and Hays County where local leaders say the Permian Highway Pipeline would pass through. ( KXAN Photo/ Gary Cooper).

Austin (KXAN) -- A judge will continue hearing arguments Wednesday in a case brought forth by local governments and property owners who oppose the intended route of a natural gas pipeline through the Hill Country.

In a Travis County Court Room, Judge Lora J. Livingston is expected to hear two more witnesses brought forward by the defendants in this case: the pipeline company Kinder Morgan and the Texas Railroad Commission.

The plaintiffs — the City of Kyle, Hays County and three landowners — brought forward all their witnesses at a hearing Tuesday. These parties have expressed concerns about the safety, environmental and economic repercussions of the Permian Highway Pipeline project. They object to the way Kinder Morgan set the route for the pipeline before seeking public input.

They are hoping the judge will agree with them that the Railroad Commission has not carried out the public oversight with Kinder Morgan required by the Texas constitution. These Hays County plaintiffs are hoping the judge establishes a temporary injunction in this case.

Kinder Morgan and the Texas Railroad Commission are trying to dismiss this lawsuit related to the state's eminent domain process.

The Permian Highway Pipeline would carry natural gas through a 42-inch-wide pipe from West Texas to Katy, and Kinder Morgan and others have been working for months to determine the exact route.

Houston-based Kinder Morgan believes they have extensively tried to reach out to each impacted landowner and make adjustments to their route accordingly. The company also noted that there are "more than 100 miles" of gas pipeline that already run through the Hill Country, some of which belong to them. However, the city of Kyle and Hays County believe that what is different about this pipeline is it will have a negative impact on local governments by disrupting existing and planned development.

