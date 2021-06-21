Improvements to Pleasant Valley Road start Monday, some lanes will be closed

A state road construction sign appears along Interstate 55 in preparation for road work to begin, near Springfield, Ill., Monday, May 16, 2011. Illinois may turn to private companies to help pay for road construction, a move intended to save the state money and create new jobs. Critics, however, question the idea of government teaming […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stretch of North Pleasant Valley Road in east Austin will undergo improvements starting Monday, and that’ll lead to some closures and potential traffic issues, officials say.

Work will be done in two sections, according to Austin Public Works. The main section of work stretches from Seventh Street to Willow Street, and crews plan to work from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Friday as well as Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The other section of the road having work done is from Seventh Street to Prado Street, and crews will work on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Work is expected to take 10 weeks to pave and stripe the road, depending on the weather.

The city says the street will be open to traffic but some lanes will be closed and traffic could be rerouted on occasion, but access to driveways will always be available.

The city warns people not to park on the street. Cars will be towed to a nearby street, the city says. The funding for the project comes from Proposition G, a 2018 bond approved by voters. More information on the project is available on the city’s website or by dialing 311.