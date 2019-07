AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fire in north Austin Sunday destroyed a shed and damaged a car all because of where the owner stored his lawnmower, fire investigators say.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Stobaugh Street near the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard.

Firefighters say the fire was caused because a heat source, in this case, the owner’s lawnmower, was stored too close to combustibles.

The fire was quickly contained and no one was hurt.