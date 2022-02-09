Impacts still felt in Austin weeks after payroll company hacked

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Problems still linger for some organizations weeks after Kronos fell victim to a ransomware attack.

According to the timekeeping and payroll company’s website, it was made aware of the hack on Dec. 11. Systems were restored Jan. 22.

An employee at Ascension Seton reached out to KXAN about persisting payroll problems at the hospital. In a letter they shared with us, it states they were “overpaid” while the system was down, so that “extra” money would come out of their future paychecks until that amount was paid back.

This happened because, according to the employee, while the system was down, employees were paid whatever their last paycheck was before the hack. That resulted in some employees being underpaid and some employees being overpaid.

Employees could choose the percentage of how much money would be deducted from paychecks throughout this process or opt to use PTO to pay it back, according to Ascension Seton.

The employee we spoke with said they were concerned the numbers weren’t adding up correctly, and she was told to pay back too much.

Ascension Seton released the following statement about the process:

Now that Kronos has recently restored access for its thousands of customers following the ransomware attack that impacted its timekeeping and scheduling system, we have been able to reconcile our associates’ payroll for the three pay periods impacted by the Kronos outage. Associates who were underpaid as a result of the Kronos outage were paid their underpayment amount on January 21, 2022. Associates who were overpaid as a result of the Kronos outage will be asked to repay the amount they were overpaid beginning in February through payroll deductions or, if the associate so chooses, application of paid time off accrued hours. We will provide flexibility on timing and method of repayment for all associates. Ascension Seton

At Austin-Travis County EMS, the story of the Kronos hack was a story of staff resilience.

“It was quite chaotic initially,” said Division Chief Eric Jakubauskas, who said without Kronos, ATCEMS had to manually keep track of everyone’s schedule in a spreadsheet.

“The tricky part was trying to capture those people that were off for medical leave or illness — we’ve had a lot with COVID,” he said. “That’s the piece we had to scramble around to figure out just where exactly everybody was. It’s one more thing for our staff with omicron and the ice recently. One of the most resilient groups out there.”