AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the midst of holiday celebrations, numerous people took to Lady Bird Lake, whether by paddle board, kayakers or other means, but how does the increase in people on the lake impact the ecosystem?

The City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department said a lot of paddlers and people walking on the sediments could dislodge aquatic plants and stir-up sediments, temporarily increasing turbidity and nutrient contents.

And with any large gathering in the water, there is the potential to increase, on a local scale, bacteria and E. coli in the water.

The department said the number of visitors on Lady Bird Lake increases in the summer, especially on weekends and holidays; however, following Fourth of July celebrations, it said the Lake Crew did not observe anything out of the ordinary while working Wednesday.

The cleanup efforts by the department are expected to continue through the remainder of the week, according to the city.

“Cleaning Lady Bird Lake is an ongoing effort between the City of Austin, partner organizations, and the public,” the department said.

According to the city, approximately 55 tons of trash were removed from Lady Bird Lake in the past year and a half.

“We encourage the community to practice leave no trace principles and to check for volunteer opportunities with our partner Keep Austin Beautiful.