‘I’m just hurt’: Mike Ramos’ mother speaks after APD video release

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The mother of a man shot and killed by a police officer spoke out Tuesday, a day after the Austin Police Department released new video showing the moments leading up to her son’s death.

Mike Ramos was shot and killed by Officer Christopher Taylor in April. On Monday, new video including body and dash cam footage was released of the incident.

Mike’s mother, Brenda, responded to the video at his mural at La Mexicana Bakery on 1st Street. The Austin Justice Coalition, Arte Texas and other organizations were also in attendance.

After watching the video, Brenda says the recording shows the officers were the real aggressors, not Mike.

“I’m just hurt, I’m very hurt by what they did to him, how they did to him. To me, they murdered, tortured and executed my son,” she said.

The Austin Justice Coalition is not just calling for Taylor to be fired, but every officer involved in the incident. Leader of the group Chas Moore says no officer attempted to deescalate the situation.