AUSTIN (KXAN) — An illegal dumping site in southeast Austin caught fire again Sunday, the Austin Fire Department said.

AFD said while the fire is under control, it will have crews monitor the fire overnight. The column of smoke from the 2100 block of Brandt Road, east of Interstate 35 but west of East Slaughter Lane, could be seen from miles away, and viewer Christa Wilke sent us these photos before crews had it knocked down.

A large brush fire burned Sunday near in southeast Austin on Brandt Road. (Photo courtesy of Christa Wilke)

An illegal dumping site caught fire July 22 on Brandt Road in southeast Austin, and fire crews were called out again to the site to put out another fire Sunday, AFD said. (AFD photo)

It was the same area AFD and others responded to July 22, AFD said. A STAR Flight helicopter helped get the fire under control with water drops, and Travis County ESD Nos. 5 and 11 also responded to the fire.

AFD said it doesn’t yet know what caused the fire. With another triple-digit temperature day in Central Texas, AFD said some of the firefighters were being treated by medics for heat exhaustion.