AUSTIN (KXAN) — An illegal dumping site in southeast Austin caught fire again Sunday, the Austin Fire Department said.
AFD said while the fire is under control, it will have crews monitor the fire overnight. The column of smoke from the 2100 block of Brandt Road, east of Interstate 35 but west of East Slaughter Lane, could be seen from miles away, and viewer Christa Wilke sent us these photos before crews had it knocked down.
It was the same area AFD and others responded to July 22, AFD said. A STAR Flight helicopter helped get the fire under control with water drops, and Travis County ESD Nos. 5 and 11 also responded to the fire.
AFD said it doesn’t yet know what caused the fire. With another triple-digit temperature day in Central Texas, AFD said some of the firefighters were being treated by medics for heat exhaustion.